House Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The impeachment of President Donald Trump is now all but guaranteed as the House of Representatives moves forward with the proceedings.

House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against Trump Tuesday — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — which pushes toward a historic vote over charges he threatened the integrity of the U.S. election system and endangered national security in his dealings with the Ukraine.

Congressman Jerry Nadler, D-New York, said Trump has violated his oath of office.

“President Trump engaged in unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry,” Nadler said. “It is an impeachable offense for the president to exercise the powers of his public office to obtain an improper personal benefit.”

A vote by the full House is expected to be split down party lines, but it appears the Democrats have the numbers to make Trump the third president in history to be impeached.

Congressman Tom Reed, R-New York, believes Trump has done nothing wrong.

“This is about politics and the interests there rather than the interests of the American people and the country,” Reed said.

While in Pennsylvania Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence called the entire process a disgrace.

“Democrats are running down this president because they know they can’t run against this president in 2020,” Pence said.

The House is expected to officially vote next week.