Indiana man charged in Capitol riot investigation said Trump ‘asked me to be here,’ court documents show

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WXIN) – An Indiana man has been charged in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

28-year-old Antony Vo, of Bloomington, has been charged with the following:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority,

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds,

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building,

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

The U.S. Capitol was breached on January 6 following a rally held in support of President Donald Trump. The insurrection happened as a joint session of Congress was held to certify the vote count of the Electoral College regarding the 2020 presidential election. A crowd bypassed U.S. Capitol police and forced entry into the U.S Capitol building, sending members of Congress evacuating the chambers.

The FBI received several tips that Vo posted images and video on his Facebook and Instagram accounts that showed him in Washington, D.C. and inside the Capitol building after it had been breached by rioters on January 6.

One tip came from someone who knew Vo from Indiana University, and another person who had attended high school with Vo also came forward.

According to court documents, both witnesses said they recognized Vo as the person in the photos in D.C. and said Vo was known to “engage with conspiracy theories.” They said Vo was an avid supporter of former President Trump and followed libertarian ideologies.

Anthony Vo (left)

Federal authorities said one of the photos from Vo’s Facebook was taken inside the Capitol building after it was breached and featured Vo and a woman believed to be his mother. We have blurred the photo since the woman has not been charged. The same woman was also featured on Vo’s Instagram stories.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Vo’s social media accounts and found he had multiple conversations on Facebook and Instagram acknowledging he was in the Capitol building on January 6. He sent photos to several people as proof.

Court documents detailed that Vo wrote in one conversation, “President [Trump] asked me to be here tomorrow so I am with my mom LOL.” In another, Vo claimed, “My mom and I helped stop the vote count for a bit.”

Vo also wrote that he was let into the Capitol building by police, as evidenced in this exchange:

Vo: they [the police] pretty much opened up for us

Friend: The police opened the gate?! I didn’t hear that anywhere!

Vo: yeah they stood down and retreated after we clearly outnumbered them

FBI investigators were able to determine a cell phone associated with Vo’s phone number “identified as having utilized a cell site consistent with providing service to a geographical area that included the interior of the Unites States Capitol Building” on January 6 around the time of the insurrection.

Vo is the seventh person from Indiana to be arrested in connection to the Capitol riot.



