WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – After the U.S. Supreme Court did away with guaranteed federal access to abortions, lawmakers and the public are wondering what decisions the court could reverse next.

While this Supreme Court term just ended, Justice Clarence Thomas made it clear he wants the Supreme Court to re-examine some decisions like the one that legalized same-sex marriage.

Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-CA) is concerned about Justice Thomas’ desire to reconsider previous landmark Supreme Court decisions, now that the court has stripped away federal abortion rights.

“So that would possibly be just the beginning of many decisions that could dismantle the equal rights of people in this country,” Chu said.

Democrats worry the conservative majority on the court would be inclined to do so.

“What could come next is the reversal on decisions on access to contraception, the same-sex marriage decision, as well as the ability to love who you want to love,” Chu said.

On CNN’s State of the Union, South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem disagreed with that notion.

“I think it was very clear from Justice Alito that this indication on Roe v. Wade, and it being overturned, did not indicate that they were going to move on to other subjects and continue this type of decision,” Gov. Noem said.

However, Gov. Noem did not object to the possibility of the Supreme Court reconsidering the court decisions which presumed Americans have a constitutional right to privacy.

“My job as governor is to make sure that I’m protecting my people from federal government intrusion, doing my job and only my job, and not overstepping my authority,” Noem explained.

When asked if this includes decisions on same-sex marriage, Gov. Noem said she thinks “it will be a debate we continue to have.”

Beyond the Supreme Court, some Republican lawmakers have said that if Republicans win control of Congress, they could try to pass a law banning abortion nationwide.