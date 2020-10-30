Lawmakers urge seniors to stay safe when voting during the pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With Election Day just a few days away, lawmakers want seniors to cast their votes safely.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re taking every step possible to allow them to vote as they have in so many elections,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey said.

Casey says state election officials have been working hard to accommodate senior voters.

“Make sure this process runs smoothly and make sure that seniors can vote in-person if they want or getting their ballots in,” Casey said.

Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller says seniors should not be afraid to vote in-person.

“Going to vote in the polling place is no more dangerous than going to the grocery store or any other place. I would just say take the same precautions,” Keller said.

Keller says in his home state, many voters, including seniors, have applied for absentee ballots.

“Completing it, and sending it back properly to the elections offices across our commonwealth, people have been doing it for a long period of time,” Keller said.

The presidential candidates have made clear that Pennsylvania is a hotly contested state with their constant campaign visits. Casey says the senior population will play a big role in the results.

“I have no doubt that seniors across the board will vote and will follow the procedures because they know what is at stake in this election,” Casey said.

Casey says any seniors who cannot drop off their ballots should ask someone they trust to do it for them.