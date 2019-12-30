North Texas church shooting sparks more discussion about ‘good guys with guns’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — It only lasted six seconds.

Six seconds from the moment a gunman opened fire inside the West Freeway Church of Christ in north Texas, to when a member of the congregation pulled out his own gun and killed the shooter.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the church was ready. They had designated a security team and trained members of the congregation.

“I think you could see from the video that that guy was surrounded rather quickly by more than just, you know, a few people,” says Paxton.

But Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters says that is the reality for many places of worship.

Peters cosponsored a bill with Ohio Republican Rob Portman that would increase to $90 million a fund to help churches, synagogues, and other places of worship protect themselves from attacks.

Peters says the money would allow the department of homeland security to work with the religious groups to assess their risks and plan for the worst.

“These grants are available now and places of worship should reach out to see if they qualify,” says Peters.

But some, like former New York City Mayor and Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg, aren’t sure good guys with guns are a good idea.

Peters’ bill has been passed by both the House and Senate and is awaiting the president’s signature to become law.