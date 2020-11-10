U.S. Capitol Christmas tree leaves for Washington

Washington-DC

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, recently selected in Colorado, is on its way to Washington, with a few special stops planned along the way.

by: Cory Reppenhagen, KUSA

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO (KUSA/NBC News) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to the nations capitol.

The 55-foot tall, 25-foot wide Engelmann spruce was cut from Colorado’s Uncompahgre National Forest.

After this year’s wildfires, political division and pandemic, the tree native will carry a much-needed christmas message on its trip to the nation’s capitol.

“This tree symbolizes hope, and unity, and a joyful future,” says Lawrence Lujan of the U.S. Forest Service.

The Christmas tree tradition was not untouched by the pandemic. The selection of the tree, by the architect of the capitol, had to be done by virtually touring Colorado’s forests.

“We showed pictures of the candidate trees. It was the right height, width. It looked perfect and full from every angle. And it is the perfect tree,” Lujan says.

It is a little smaller than capitol Christmas trees of the past, though. That request was made to limit the amount of staff needed to setup and decorate the tree.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3n7renp

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers