U.S. Capitol Christmas tree leaves for Washington

COLORADO (KUSA/NBC News) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to the nations capitol.

The 55-foot tall, 25-foot wide Engelmann spruce was cut from Colorado’s Uncompahgre National Forest.

After this year’s wildfires, political division and pandemic, the tree native will carry a much-needed christmas message on its trip to the nation’s capitol.

“This tree symbolizes hope, and unity, and a joyful future,” says Lawrence Lujan of the U.S. Forest Service.

The Christmas tree tradition was not untouched by the pandemic. The selection of the tree, by the architect of the capitol, had to be done by virtually touring Colorado’s forests.

“We showed pictures of the candidate trees. It was the right height, width. It looked perfect and full from every angle. And it is the perfect tree,” Lujan says.

It is a little smaller than capitol Christmas trees of the past, though. That request was made to limit the amount of staff needed to setup and decorate the tree.

