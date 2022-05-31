Watch Live

KNWA News

KNWA News can be viewed live in the player above at the following times.
*Times are subject to change due to breaking news or sports coverage*

Monday – Friday

  • 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.
  • 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

  • 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

FOX24 News

FOX24 News can be viewed live in the player above at the following times.
*Times are subject to change due to breaking news or sports coverage*

Monday – Friday

  • 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday

  • 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

  • 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play