We ALL know the HEAT WAS ON this past month in a major way. It just seemed like the HOT weather never ended. When we review the statistics for September, you'll realize we lived through history!

Looking back at September 2019, it was a scorcher. Fayetteville recorded 27 days with temperatures above the daily average high and Fort Smith also saw 27 days with above average highs. Only three days were colder than normal and those were rainy days, which kept the temperatures down in the 70s.