Daily Weather Forecasts

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Springdale
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus 🦠
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
Live Streams 📺
Local News
I Love NWA 💞
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC 🇺🇸
Top Stories
After naming bombing suspect, focus turns to motive
Top Stories
UPDATE: Homicide victim identified; investigation underway following shooting on I-49 in Fayetteville
Video
Many nursing homes set to receive COVID-19 vaccines Monday
Video
Businesses concerned over 2021 minimum wage increase
Video
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Pollen Count
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Biking Forecast
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Highlights From Home
2020🏈Schedule & Stats
Ultimate Tailgate Giveaway🏈
Pro Football Challenge
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Masters Report
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Pro Hoop Hogs report: Why Bobby Portis is Player of the Week, Joe debuts, more
Ty Clary Returning to Arkansas for 2021 Season
Hoop Hogs notebook: Deep-dive look back at non-conference & ahead to SEC play
Razorback Legend Loyd Phillips Passes Away
Contests
Home for the Holidays🏠
Light Up Your Neighborhood
Scoot into the Holidays🛵
Remarkable Women
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Canada Dry Snap Of The Day
Ultimate Homegate Giveaway🏈
Community
Back to Class ✏️
Bike Eureka Springs🚵♂️
Community Calendar🗓️
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hot Holiday Toys
Lone Star NYE🎉
Newsfeed Now
NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week
Special Report
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👮🏽♀️
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Veterans Voices
Weird News
Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
iDrive Crain
Entertainment News
CMA Awards
Get It to Go NWA
Hot Holiday Toys
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Hot Topics: Royal Holiday Well-Wishes & Movie News
Video
Top Stories
Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Life
Video
Top Stories
Celebrate National Eggnog Day!
Video
How to Track Santa’s Progress on the Big Night
Video
Happening in NWA: An Open Mic Night & Where to Work Off Those Christmas Calories
Video
Cooking with Soul at Kinley’s
Video
Advice Network
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
Landmark Cancer Center
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Job Alerts 📋
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Daily Weather Forecasts
Sunday, December 27 Evening Forecast
Video
Saturday, December 26 Evening Forecast
Video
Friday, December 25 Evening Forecast
Video
Thursday, December 24 Evening Forecast
Video
Thursday, December 24 Morning Forecast
Video
More Daily Weather Forecasts Headlines
Wednesday, December 23 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, December 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Friday, December 18 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, December 17 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, December 16 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, December 15 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, December 14 Morning Forecast
Video
Friday, December 11 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, December 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, December 8 Evening Forecast
Video
News App
Weather App