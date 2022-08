FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch the video above for a look at your morning forecast on Friday, Aug. 12 as cool temperatures approach the region and offer some potential showers.

This will be the final forecast for meteorologist Mike Susko, who is moving back to the east coast. We wish him the best in his next endeavor and appreciate all the time and effort he put in for us here at KNWA/FOX24 to ensuring YOU have the accurate forecast you need to plan your day!