FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously Friday evening to enact a mask mandate following a state court's action against Act 1002, a law which blocked cities and other entities from enacting mandates.

"We solve the pandemic with vaccinations, but we have to solve this surge with more near-term solutions like wearing a mask," said Matthew Petty, a city council member who sponsored the ordinance. "That's why we're doing this."