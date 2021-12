FAYETTEVILLLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says the suspect has been surrendered to deputies after a standoff that lasted throughout the day.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 12:52 AM on December 24, Fayetteville police officers were called to 1889 North College Avenue in reference to a stabbing.