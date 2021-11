BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - A crosswalk on Highway 112 near Central Park Elementary has some parents worried about their children's safety because of the fast traffic.

Benton county parents told KNWA/FOX 24 that there is not enough signage to alert drivers of the crosswalk. It's also located on a state highway right on the city line of Bentonville and Cave Springs. The complicated jurisdiction surrounding the crosswalk makes it hard for parents to get their concerns addressed.