ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Nationally, women effectively stop getting paid Oct. 29 because of the gender pay gap and in Arkansas that date is even earlier.

In Arkansas, the average salary for men is $44,631 and the average salary for women is $35,467. That's a 21% difference between men and women. According to Business.org, the Natural State ranks 31st in the nation when it comes to the gender pay gap. Arkansas women effectively stopped getting paid Oct. 15 because of that gap.