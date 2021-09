Columbus Ga. (WRBL) -The number of Georgians who have died from COVID-19 has now surpassed 20,000. As of 3 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2021, there have been 20,041 confirmed COVID deaths in the state of Georgia since the pandemic began.

“Since we’ve had the vaccine a lot of these deaths, unfortunately, are not people who have not been vaccinated,” Pamela Kirkland, Public Relations and Information Coordinator for Georgia Department of Public Health West Central Health District, said of the milestone. “We really want to make sure that everyone gets the message to get out and get vaccinated that will help you if you do get COVID prevent serious illness and death.”