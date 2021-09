LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - After a challenging year and a half, the healthcare heroes of UAMS now have a way to relax and take a breath in the middle of a busy workday; a "rejuvenation room" dedicated to frontline workers.

The space is set right in the middle of UAMS hospital in an old ICU sleeper room meant for caregivers and families. Now, it's one of the few dark and silent spaces on campus, the ultimate break for medical experts who desperately need one.