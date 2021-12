FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many social gatherings and relationships have moved online. While that can create stress and uncertainty, a new book by a University of Arkansas professor suggests that there are also positive benefits from adapting communication to new technology.

“We’re interacting more online, which can come with benefits – such that it’s easier to interact with people who are diverse, sometimes, in network settings, because those differences between us are less obvious. They’re less threatening on some level,” said Dr. Brandon Bouchillon, author of the book titled Competence, Presence, Trust and Hyperpersonal-ness.