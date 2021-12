LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson signed Executive Orders on Monday that will provide recommendations for use of federal infrastructure funds, align audits in certain executive branch agencies and create the Energy Resources Council to improve coordination and planning during extreme weather and other emergencies that threaten the state’s power and communications grids.

“Each of these Executive Orders will improve coordination and help guide resources within state government,” Gov. Hutchinson said.