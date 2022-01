LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A study conducted by WalletHub revealed Little Rock, Ark. to have the highest crime rate per 1,000 residents among state capitals in the country.

According to the study's findings, Little Rock sits at the highest while Concord, N.H. has the lowest. Behind Little Rock is Salt Lake City, Utah, Baton Rouge, La., Nashville Tenn., and Charleston, W.Va.