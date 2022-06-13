FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A heat advisory is in effect for Monday with temperatures remaining high throughout the week and heat indexes hitting over 100 degrees.
Watch as meteorologist Aaron Boll breaks it all down on Monday, June 13.
by: Jacob Smith
Posted:
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A heat advisory is in effect for Monday with temperatures remaining high throughout the week and heat indexes hitting over 100 degrees.
Watch as meteorologist Aaron Boll breaks it all down on Monday, June 13.