ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas chapter of the American Red Cross released its annual tips on how to safely enjoy the July 4th holiday.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. Stay at least500 feet away from the show. Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps: