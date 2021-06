FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - Arkansans celebrate Juneteenth all across Northwest Arkansas and River Valley. To get in on the Juneteenth spirit, the University of Arkansas prepared a week filled with pop-up giveaways, keynote speakers, concerts, and even vaccination clinics.

Throughout this pandemic, minority communities have been tough to reach in terms of distributing vaccines. This is one reason why organizers felt it was essential to partner with the Arkansas Department of Health to make the Johnson and Johnson vaccine available at the pop-up event.