FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered in Fayetteville and Fort Smith Saturday to fight for reproductive freedom for all.

The marches were just two of many across the state and the country. The march in Fayetteville included speakers, chants, and voter registration booths. Co-organizer of the event, Wrenetta Williams, said she was glad with the big turn out.