FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - William Goodson contracted COVID-19 even though he was fully vaccinated and he said he thinks receiving monoclonal antibodies helped keep him out of the hospital.

Goodson is in remission from blood cancer and has been very cautious during the pandemic. So, when he tested positive for COVID-19 he consulted with his doctor and received monoclonal antibody treatment.