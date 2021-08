FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - As COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise here in Arkansas, hospitalization numbers are going up right along with them, putting even more of a strain on state hospitals.

UAMS says in its most recent numbers it had 64 hospitalizations. When it comes to the problems that increase hospitalizations are causing, Dr. Tony Seupaul with UAMS says it’s tough to say the more significant issue, available beds or available staff to take care of those in the beds.