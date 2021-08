Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 29 as a strong category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH. It's not the first time a major hurricane has impacted the region on this date.

Hurricane Katrina made landfall 16 years ago on this date back in 2005, which has many residents who lived through Katrina worried about history repeating itself. Evacuation orders were issued across SE Louisiana as many did not want to stick around for the storm.