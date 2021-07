FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - One restaurant out of Springdale has been having an issue with people online posting fake jobs for their business in the hope of soliciting personal information like driver licenses and social security numbers.

“The lack of trust in the world just hurts. They’re preying on the most vulnerable people sitting at home looking for a job, and they’re using honesty in their ads saying were looking for an honest person to come help us,” said the owner of Susan’s Restaurant, Lucius Mhoon.