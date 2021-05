FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - The FDA has authorized the use of the Jansen vaccine again, meaning the shots will be back on some college campuses soon, like the University of Arkansas.

Zac Brown is the Communications Director at the U of A Pat Walker Health Center. He said prior to the shots being put on pause, the university has administered more than 4,050 doses to students and faculty.