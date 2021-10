FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A Fayetteville woman is hoping to raise awareness about renters rights after she said she was almost forced to let tailgaters into her home to use her bathroom. When her neighbor did open their doors to tailgaters, they reported dozens of people were in and out of their home.

"We have kids and pets and we have a right to peaceful existence," said Jennifer Dykes.