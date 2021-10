BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Voters in Bentonville School Board Zone 7 will get to make their voices heard this election season. Mike Swanson is challenging incumbent Joe Quinn for the school board seat.

Quinn has served on the Bentonville School Board for six years. His two kids graduated from the school district. He said the school district really prepared his kids for life beyond K-12 education. He said he's passionate about running one of the finest school districts in the region.