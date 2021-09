ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Meet the Press Sunday morning he worries president Joe Biden's recent executive orders that require COVID-19 vaccinations for most Americans will make it harder to get unvaccinated Arkansans to roll up their sleeves.

"The problem is that I'm trying to overcome resistance," Hutchinson said. "But the president's actions in a mandate hardens the resistance."