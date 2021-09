FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is in the books. After not being able to have spectators at the tournament last year, organizers say this year may have been their most successful yet.

“I remember the first time I played this tournament as a collegiate athlete, and I was paired with Michelle wee. On the first tee, she got a good amount of claps, but then they called my name, and everybody lost their minds. She was like, dang girl, and I was like yeah, you’re in Northwest Arkansas,” says Maria Fassi.