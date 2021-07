FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Washington County Jail, administrators took steps to reduce overcrowding during the pandemic, including thinning out the number of people booked. These steps could've allowed the woman who ran over and killed Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple to remain on the streets, according to Washington County's Prosecuting Attorney.

Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff, was denied bond this week after she was arrested alongside Elijah Andazola, 18, of Bella Vista. Video footage shows she was the driver of the vehicle that ran over and killed Apple last week. She had multiple pending cases and an outstanding failure to appear, and procedural changes allowed her to get a "roadside release" instead of being booked during a previous traffic stop, said Matt Durrett, Washington County's Prosecuting Attorney.