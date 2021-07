LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Dept. of Health said Thursday that keeping kids safe needs to be a top priority with schools set to resume in just a few weeks. Kids younger than 12 do not yet have access to the vaccine, but they will likely be able to get one around Oct., a leading ADH epidemiologist said.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said kids in the 5-11 age range are currently going through Pfizer-Biontech clinical trials. Those will likely conclude in Sept. or Oct. if the trials are successful.