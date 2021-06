BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bike enthusiasts get excited because a biking festival is coming to town. The pandemic forced several festivals to shut down last year, one being the Bentonville Bike Festival. The Founder & CEO, Kenny Belaey tells us after months of being locked in it feels like he is throwing a big bike party.

It's going to be an action-packed weekend - with demo bikes, pro riders doing tricks, competitions, panels and live music. There are multiple ramps and different courses being built for this event.