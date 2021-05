LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Even if you're fully vaccinated, the Arkansas Department of Health may still call you to make sure you got both shots.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said it's up to vaccination providers to enter data of all of the doses they give and to whom, but because of delayed reporting and tech glitches, the ADH has been making unnecessary calls to people reminding them to get their second dose.