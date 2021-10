FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local veteran says he was turned away from the VA when he tried to bring his young son to an appointment with him.

As part of the VA’s COVID-19 guidelines, visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed in with the patients,a condition that's put former Marine Darin Hinman, a stay at home dad, between a rock and a hard place.