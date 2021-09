FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisors said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have underlying health risks. The panel also offered the option of a booster for those 18 to 49 who have chronic health problems and want one.

In Arkansas, preparations are already underway to start rolling these shots out next week.