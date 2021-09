FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - More than 250 University of Arkansas students and staff members have signed a letter to acting chancellor Dr. Charles Robinson saying they feel in danger due to the 15% positivity rate and little to no guidance regarding COVID-19 on campus.

"Any community member at the University of Arkansas should feel safe," said professor Lance Miller. "A number of us don't. They should feel that the university is taking this pandemic seriously and I can't say that their actions support that."