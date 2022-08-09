FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some light showers continue to fall in the region. Watch as meteorologist breaks down the latest forecast on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Jacob Smith
Posted:
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some light showers continue to fall in the region. Watch as meteorologist breaks down the latest forecast on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now