FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to Tampa for the Outback bowl, and Hog fans are frantically planning trips to meet them down there for New Year’s Day.

Hog superfan Wes Shirley says he hasn’t missed a home game at Razorback Stadium since 1998, so it was a no-brainer when it came to booking his trip to the Outback Bowl.