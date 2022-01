FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council voted on January 18 to reinstate the city's mask mandate effective January 19. The city also passed a resolution to help fund emergency shelters and an ordinance allowing all short-term rentals to stay in Fayetteville.

According to the legislation text, masks may be removed while eating or drinking if social distancing and disinfection are also followed.