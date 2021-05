RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 31-year-old Russellville woman was killed and two others injured on Sunday in a two-car crash on Interstate 40, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

Shala Bell-Sanders was killed after the vehicle she was driving was rear-ended on Interstate 40 West, near mile marker 81, at around 4:48 p.m. in Russellville on Sunday.