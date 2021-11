SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Excellerate Foundation announced Tuesday that local businesses are investing $40 million to support five new affordable housing developments in the area.

The developments will create 345 rental units affordable to low-income families, with two located in Fayetteville, two in Springdale and one in Bentonville. They will be 49% below current fair market rent, according to a press release.