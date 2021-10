A stormy weather pattern is setting up across our region for Wednesday - Friday morning and has the potential to bring heavy rain and localized flash flooding.

As a frontal system pushes across the U.S. Central Plains, it will stall out just northwest of our region in SE Kansas and across Oklahoma. However, the position of the front will help provide the setup for a heavy rain event across our area. The upper-level winds will be parallel to the frontal boundary, which will cause multiple rounds of thunderstorms to "train" over a specific area. This is similar to train cars on a railroad track moving over the same location. The system will begin to move out of the area on Friday and set the stage for a beautiful fall-like weekend.