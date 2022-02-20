Hope you enjoyed this weekend because a very active weather pattern is setting up for next week. Multiple rounds of precipitation will bring the potential for severe weather Monday night with winter weather likely midweek. Here’s a breakdown of the forecast and everything we know at this time.

Monday Night/Tuesday Morning Severe Storm Risk

A cold front will lead to showers and thunderstorms Monday night in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Warm, moist air will be present ahead of the front, providing the necessary instability for strong storms to develop. In addition to the instability, strong wind shear (change of wind speed and/or direction with height in the atmosphere) will be in place and may lead to rotating storms.

Day 2 Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Prediction Center for 6 A.M CDT Monday, February 21 – 6 A.M. Tuesday, February 22. Our time window for strong storms in NW Arkansas and the River Valley will be 8 PM Monday – 3 AM Tuesday. Updated: Sunday, February 20 6:30 PM CST.

The current Day 2 Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Prediction Center places most of the viewing area at a slight risk (level 2/5). This means scattered severe storms will be possible.

Day 2 Tornado Risk for Monday, February 21 – Tuesday, February 22 in NW Arkansas and the River Valley. Update: Sunday, February 20 6:30 PM CST.

Day 2 Damaging Wind Risk for Monday, February 21 – Tuesday, February 22 in NW Arkansas and the River Valley. Update: Sunday, February 20 6:30 PM CST.

Day 2 Hail Risk for Monday, February 21 – Tuesday, February 22 in NW Arkansas and the River Valley. Update: Sunday, February 20 6:30 PM CST. Click images to enlarge.

In terms of the individual severe hazard threats, damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Flash flooding will also be a concern as some storms may produce a lot of localized heavy rain in the region.

Currently, we expect flash flooding and damaging straight-line wind gusts to be the main widespread hazards across our area with a low threat for hail and a few isolated tornadoes.

In terms of the flash flood threat, many locations could receive 1-2″, locally up to 4″, of rain by Tuesday morning.

Day 2 Excessive Rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center for Monday, February 21 – Tuesday, February 22. Heavy rain could lead to scattered flash flooding in NW Arkansas & the River Valley Monday night. Updated: Sunday, February 20, 2022 6:30 P.M. CST

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) issued a slight (2/4) risk in their Day 2 Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Scattered flash floods will be possible for the areas in the yellow shaded area. Isolated flash floods can be expected in the green-shaded regions.

12 P.M. CST Sunday, February 20 HRRR model run for Monday night, February 21, 2022, & Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022.

The current expected timing for severe storms will be 8 P.M. CST Monday until 6 A.M. CST Tuesday. General showers and non-severe storms will continue to move through the area until late Tuesday morning.

Potential High Impact Winter Storm Midweek

Behind Monday night’s cold front, cold air will spread across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. This will set the stage for a potentially high-impact winter storm Wednesday – Thursday night.

Forecast models have consistently been showing two waves bringing accumulating sleet and freezing rain to the region. We are still too far out for specific details, but we do expect sleet and freezing rain for Northwest Arkansas Wednesday – Thursday night.

The precipitation type you see in the River Valley will depend heavily on your elevation. Higher elevations will likely see more of a wintry mix, while the lower elevated regions will see mostly rain. Please note, periods of freezing rain will still be possible in the lower elevations, leading to a few potential slick spots.

We are still a few days out from this event so there is still uncertainty with the forecast. Some of the details we are still determining include the amount of time between the two systems, total sleet & ice accumulations, the exact location of the surface freezing line, and the location of the heaviest precipitation.

The amount of time between each storm system will help determine how long breaks in precipitation will last. This will have a major impact on sleet and ice totals. Another factor in determining the sleet & ice totals is where the surface freezing line will be and how long each location is below freezing. Areas with temperatures above freezing will see less ice and sleet than those below freezing the entire time.

What do we know at this point?

Cold air will arrive Tuesday behind the cold front that brings the severe weather potential Monday night. A high impact winter weather event is likely in our area, especially Northwest Arkansas, Wednesday – Thursday night. Travel impacts could be significant in the region, especially in areas that receive the highest ice totals. Power outages will be possible with this winter storm due to ice accumulation on trees and power lines.

Please remember, we are still a few days out from this winter weather event. Forecast details WILL CHANGE as we get closer.

Please remember, we are still a few days out from this winter weather event. Forecast details WILL CHANGE as we get closer.