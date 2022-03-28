A Weather Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday, March 30 as a powerful cold front moves across NW Arkansas and the River Valley. Showers and thunderstorms will develop into a broken squall line known as a Quasi-Linear Convective System (QLCS). This type of storm system is common in our area and is characterized by a long, relatively skinny line embedded with strong thunderstorms and steady rain behind the main line.

The latest day 2 and day 3 severe weather risk puts most of our area in a level 2/5 (slight) risk for storms. A slight risk means “scattered severe storms are expected” according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) categories. Due to the timing of the storms, we are actually under a severe weather risk for two outlooks. The day 2 severe weather risk is valid until 7 A.M. CDT Wednesday. The day 3 severe weather risk is valid from 7 A.M. CDT Wednesday until 7 A.M. CDT Thursday.

Day 2 Severe Weather Risk for NW Arkansas & River Valley from the SPC. The timing for severe storms expected during this risk will be 4 A.M. – 7 A.M. Wednesday. Update: Monday, March 28, 2022, 9 P.M. CST.

Day 3 Severe Weather Risk for NW Arkansas & River Valley from the SPC. The timing for severe storms expected during this risk will be 7 A.M. – 11 A.M. Wednesday. Update: Monday, March 28, 2022, 9 P.M. CST. Click on the image to enlarge.

The main line will move into eastern Oklahoma after midnight as we approach sunrise. We expect thunderstorms to push into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley around 5 A.M. CST and continue until just after 9 A.M. CST. The main line of storms will then progress into central and eastern Arkansas.

While the storms will occur mostly in the morning, the cold front will not pass through our region until the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms may develop along the front. This second round of rain will occur just before and during the afternoon/evening commute home. Cooler temperatures will follow the cold front on Thursday with highs in the 50s.

Individual severe weather threats for the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in NW Arkansas & River Valley.

In terms of individual severe hazards, all threats will be possible as storms move in during the morning. Damaging straight-line winds and localized flash flooding are our main concerns. There is a low tornado threat as quick QLCS spin-ups along the main storm line will be possible. Additionally, there is a very low, but non-zero chance for hail over quarter-size (1-inch) in diameter.

Day 2 Excessive rainfall outlook for NW Arkansas & the River Valley. Updated: 9 P.M. CST Monday, March 28, 2022.

Day 3 Excessive rainfall outlook for NW Arkansas & the River Valley. Updated: 9 P.M. CST Monday, March 28, 2022. Click on the images to enlarge.

As mentioned earlier, the main timing for storms will be Wednesday morning during the morning commute and possibly a little earlier for eastern Oklahoma.

