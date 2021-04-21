Wednesday, April 21 Morning Forecast

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
Live Streams 📺
Local News
I Love NWA 💞
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Arkansas lawmakers back bans on mask, vaccine requirements
Top Stories
“Losing a loved one to a hit and run crash is a lifetime sentence for families…” – Hit and Run Project
Video
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in India
Your favorite teacher could be on a digital billboard during Teacher Appreciation Week
First Friday set to return to Downtown Bentonville
Weather
7 Day Forecast☀️
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Allergy Report🤧
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Basketball Challenge🏀
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Get Used to the Portal
Video
Top Stories
Arkansas Men’s Golf To Defend Its SEC Title
No. 6 Arkansas Welcomes Central Arkansas On Wednesday
Kirk’s Korner: Thoughts About Arkansas’ Group of Receivers Without Mike Woods
WR Mike Woods Enters Transfer Portal
Video
Contests
Adventures in Ozarks Giveaway🚴
Basketball Challenge🏀
Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda Staycation Sweepstakes
P&D HVAC Clean Air Giveaway
Smoothies for a YEAR 🥤
Survive the Storm Sweepstakes🌪️
Remarkable Women
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Snapple Snap Of The Day
Community
Biking the Ozarks🚲
Community Calendar🗓️
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Newsfeed Now
NWA Remarkable Women for 2021
Sponsored Content NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week🐾
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Voices of Courage
Weird News
Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
Adventures in Ozarks Giveaway🚴
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Entertainment News
Sponsored Content
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
New Show Dives into the Ocean’s Gentle Giant – Whales!
Video
Top Stories
A Free Virtual Dance Concert; Call for Film Jurors; Tree Giveaway; Learn to Swim – Happening in NWA
Video
Top Stories
“Baketopia” Takes the Cake – New Streaming Show
Video
The Spotlight Shines Bright on Trike Theatre’s Future Programming
Video
BikeNWA to Celebrate National Bike Month During May
Video
How to Celebrate Math Week; You Can Stamp Out Hunger – Happening in NWA
Video
Advice Network
Daily Deals Bargain Bins
Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health
Genesis Care Cancer Care
NWA Urology
Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Top Stories
BPH: What you need to know.
Video
Top Stories
When should I be screened? Your guide to PSA tests.
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Job Alerts 📋
KNWA KFTA Mobile Apps
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, April 21 Morning Forecast
Daily Weather Forecasts
Posted:
Apr 21, 2021 / 06:17 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2021 / 07:19 AM CDT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —
Latest Video
Lawmakers to consider amending Arkansas strict hit and run laws
Video
"Losing a loved one to a hit and run crash is a lifetime sentence for families..." - Hit and Run Project
Video
Columbus police officer fatally shoots girl swinging knife
Video
Engaging with your kid's school
Video
Blueberry farm to light bonfires to warm crops
Video
Fayetteville City Council approves statue for fallen Officer Stephen Carr
Video
FOX24 Video
ADH: 14% of Arkansans have skipped second vaccine dose
Video
ADH: COVID-19 variants on the rise in Arkansas
Video
Suspect arrested after 2 men shot in Fort Smith
Video
2 men shot in Fort Smith on Thursday night, police say
Video
Transgender sports bill could hurt NWA financially
Video
John Brown University hosts a signing event for teacher candidates
Video
TOP STORIES
Arkansas lawmakers back bans on mask, vaccine requirements
“Losing a loved one to a hit and run crash is a lifetime sentence for families…” – Hit and Run Project
Video
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in India
Your favorite teacher could be on a digital billboard during Teacher Appreciation Week
First Friday set to return to Downtown Bentonville
More News
Local News Video
April is Child Abuse Awareness Month
Video
Early detection is key in breast cancer treatment
Video
Full-service psychiatric care with walk-in convenience
Video
Proposed bill would create racial unification commission, memorialize Elaine Race Massacre
Video
Managing Stress
Video
Ground Breaking Solutions for Erectile Dysfunction
Video
DON'T MISS
Watch KNWA Today on weekday mornings starting at 5 a.m.
Download our KNWA FOX24 News app!
Japan 2020
Pass or Fail: Solutions for Education Equity
Watch KNWA News weeknights at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.
Download Our NWA Weather App
Gallery
Pig Trail Nation
Advice Network
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Kirk’s Korner: Thoughts About Arkansas’ Group of Receivers Without Mike Woods
Columbus police officer fatally shoots girl swinging knife
Video
Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers named best midsize metro to move to after college
Viral $80 million “Crystal Palace” for sale in Branson
Video
April snow falls in Northwest Arkansas
Video
Arkansas’ third Baby Box to be installed at Springdale fire station
Arkansas lawmakers back bans on mask, vaccine requirements
Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
News App
Weather App
Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter
Tweets by knwafox24
Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers