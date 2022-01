BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some local nonprofits are given a chance to apply for American Rescue Plan funds in Benton County, which is receiving $54 million to address the economic fallout and safety issues from the pandemic.

The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County is asking for $445,000, according to a proposal, which will help the facility upgrade its indoor air filtration systems and add some shade and rubber flooring to its playgrounds.