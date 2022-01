ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 17-year-old girl was killed Tuesday, Jan. 25 after pulling out in front of a driver on State Highway 51 four miles west of Stilwell, Okla.

According to a Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report, the female Stilwell juvenile was attempting to turn east from a county road onto State Highway 51 when she pulled out in front of Paul Burson, 70, of Welling, Okla. and was struck.